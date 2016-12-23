1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 when finding it was raining I walked up and down the piazza for 1½ hours, after which bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 78, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. About 9, Capt. J.P. Smith asked me to take a trip up to American Shoal where there was a ship onshore. All the wreckers in port having started...

