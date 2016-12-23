Florida Keys News
Wildlife service to collar deer
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has scaled back its initial plan to collar female Key deer to track them and make sure they don’t succumb to screwworms.
The agency initially planned to begin placing radio-tracking collars on 60 deer at the end of the month, but that number has been reduced to 30 deer, agency spokeswoman Hallie Rasmussen.
The females w...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.