Officials study school start time survey results

“And the survey says....”
Monroe County School District officials are in the process of evaluating the results of a survey about school start times.
“The survey ended today, and we’re going through the results,” said Theresa Axford, the district’s director of teaching and learning. “We’re pretty pleased with the response...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.