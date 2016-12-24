Florida Keys News
Court recommends Keys lose a judge
The Florida Supreme Court is recommending that state legislators drop one of the four Monroe County judges in their coming 2017 session in a move that have local officials concerned given the rare geography of the Florida Keys.
Every year, the state Supreme Court performs a statewide study and issues a document called the Certification of Need for Additional Judges that...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.