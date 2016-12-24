Motorcyclist airlifted in U.S. 1 crash

A 51-year-old Marathon man was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor trailer on U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bruce Coles was riding a 2006 Yahama motorcycle northbound at Mile Marker 53 near 110th Street in the outside lane at 12:30 p.m. when a northbound tractor trailer — the driver of which was not known to troopers —...