Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Motorcyclist airlifted in U.S. 1 crash
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A 51-year-old Marathon man was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor trailer on U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Bruce Coles was riding a 2006 Yahama motorcycle northbound at Mile Marker 53 near 110th Street in the outside lane at 12:30 p.m. when a northbound tractor trailer — the driver of which was not known to troopers —...

