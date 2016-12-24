1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 81, wind calm, clouds 7. The steamer Vanderbilt got off about 8 a.m. Borrowed $50.00 of William Pinkney. Bought a silver napkin ring for Matilda $3.50. The steamer Star of the West got in about 1 and with only 80 passe...

