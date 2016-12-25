BIG PINE KEY

Big Pine Bocce league season to start in January

The Big Pine Bocce League will be starting its season in January.

A captain’s meeting and team signup will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Big Pine Community Park on Sands Road, The meeting will be held upstairs in the Community Building.

Matches start the week of Jan. 16 and teams have until Feb. 1 to add players to their roster.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...