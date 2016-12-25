Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
New fishing rules in effect soon
Florida Keys’ anglers will have to abide several new fishing regulations when they head out to sea after the first of the year.
New size and bag limits in state waters will go into effect for barracuda and mutton snapper starting Jan. 1. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently approved changes to those two fisheries.
There will be a...
