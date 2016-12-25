1830: Joseph Beverly Browne arrived on the Island of Key West from his native Virginia. He was a member of the St. Joseph convention in 1838 that wrote the first constitution for the State of Florida. He also served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and Mayor of Key West.

1832: Father Sanson K. Brunot<... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.