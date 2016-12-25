Florida Keys News
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Loggerhead turtle 'Casper' returns to the sea
CITIZEN STAFF

Casper, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, was released home for the holidays.

Bette Zirkelbach, manager of The Turtle Hospital, organized the Christmas Eve celebratory event Saturday morning on Sombrero Beach in Marathon.

Casper was rescued in October off Marathon on the bayside, said Zirkelbach.  

In a press released statement, Zirkelbach cre...

