1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When I woke at 5 it was raining and I lay in bed until 6:15 when I rose and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.70, thermometer 76, wind north northeast 5, clouds 10, with light showers. Cloth clothes comfortable.

1888: Joseph B. Browne died at 74. He was born in Virginia and came to Key West in 1830. He...