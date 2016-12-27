Woman airlifted in U.S. 1 crash

A 53-year-old Alabama woman riding on the back of a motorcycle was airlifted Friday night in a crash on U.S. 1 near the Sadowski Causeway at Key Colony Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Joan Garrison of Birmingham, Alabama, was a passenger on a 2011 Harley-Davidson that was northbound on U.S. 1 at 9:15 p.m. driven by Patrick Alexander Leberte, 55, also of Birmingham,...