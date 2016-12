Inocente Osvaldo Santiago

Inocente Osvaldo (Sandy) Santiago passed away on Dec. 23, 2016, surrounded by his loving family. He was just shy of 93 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Hinginio and Victoria Santiago, nine siblings, and granddaughter, Brooke Marie Pazo.

Sandy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ramona Alvarez Santiago; children, Magali Sant...