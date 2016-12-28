Traffic stop leads to auto theft arrest
ISLAMORADA — Road patrol deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and arrested the woman driving it Monday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Eleanor Smith, 42, formerly of Rhode Island, was charged with grand theft auto and possessing another person’s identification. More charges may be pending.
Deputies Eric Vierg...
