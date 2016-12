Citizen's Voice

“Another four-unit house on Grinnell sold to rich out-of-town people who promptly notified all the long term tenants they need to leave so they can turn it into high end vacation rentals. How much more will it take for the city to do something? It’s time to require minimum 90 day leases rather than 30, and to phase out all single family home or condo transient licenses over five yea...