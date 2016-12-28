BETTY A. LEDERER

Betty A. Lederer, 88, of Cudjoe Key, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Key West Health and Rehabilitation in Key West.

She was born on June 22, 1928 at Chicago, Illinois to the late Adello and Anna Bartolucci. She and her husband moved to Cudjoe Key in 1985 from Chicago. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Ch...