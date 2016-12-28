Plans for two village parks taking shape

ISLAMORADA — Two parks on the south end of Upper Matecumbe Key will have new looks in the near future, pending funding.

At a Dec. 15 meeting, the Village Council was presented with master plans for the revamp and revitalization of the Green Turtle Hammock and Key Tree Cactus preserves. Both properties were obtained by Islamorada in 2006 and 2009, respectively, through the non-profit Trust for Public Land and Florida Communities Trust.

Plans show the Green Turtle Hammock with an elevated boardwalk and observation tower, playground, kayak launch, small boat dock, game tables and extra parking, among other new amenities. An optional restored waterfall and event tent was also listed.

Plans for the Key Tree Cactus show elevated boardwalks, informational kiosks and a composting restroom, among other new amenities. Specific amenities at each are required due to the fact that the properties were purchased through the trusts.

Councilman Mike Forster also suggested adding a small version of a fenced dog park at one of the locations. While both are already canine-friendly, Lower Matecumbe residents have voiced that they would like to see such an amenity that’s closer to them than the one at Founders Park.

Both preserves are already used as parks and have some amenities.

Susan Sprunt, village environmental resources program manager, said there are no estimated costs yet for the new work. The next step will be to prioritize amenities for each park and come up with preliminary costs.

Councilwoman Deb Gillis said the challenge would be finding funding for it all. It was mentioned that the village might be able to secure state matching monies for some of the work.

Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved a site plan for the redevelopment of the Monroe County courthouse and detention center facility on Plantation Key. It will include a new roughly 47,000-square-foot courthouse and jailhouse as well as the renovation and repurposing of some of the existing buildings on the property. Barring any setbacks, it will be completed by November 2019.

However, on a related piece concerning an affordable housing agreement between the county and village, the council chose 4-1 to table the item. Councilman Jim Mooney was the lone dissenter.

The county was set to cut a check for roughly $440,000 that would be placed into the village’s affordable housing fund. This was in exchange for the new facilities to be built. Gillis, though, proffered looking for buildable lots that the county could give the village instead of just taking a check. She thought it would give Islamorada more bang for its buck.

“We need housing, not just the money,” Gillis said.

The county, according to Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, previously researched possible lots in the village to purchase but was unable to find any suitable ones. Councilman Chris Sante said while it’s a long shot, the county could look for spots just outside of Islamorada in Tavernier and Key Largo.

Ultimately, the council will revisit the affordable housing agreement on Jan. 26 for a final determination.

Other items at the meeting included:

• Approval of a $50,000 contract with engineering firm Amec Foster Wheeler to provide work related to a Lower Matecumbe Key canal restoration project. The monies are from a state Department of Environment Protection grant. The work will include construction of a weed barrier on a canal at mile marker 76 near Matecumbe Resort.

• Approval of village in-house attorney Roget Bryan to act as the legislative aide for Islamorada in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. This will be a one-year trial period. The council previously discussed hiring an outside person for the position but ultimately went with Bryan at the suggestion of Forster.

• Appointment of Amy Stone to the village’s Local Planning Agency by Gillis. Stone replaced Stephen Kurutz. And appointment of Angel Borden to the village’s Achievable Housing Citizens Advisory Committee by Sante. Borden replaced Janet Wood. Both Kurutz and Wood resigned from their respective positions earlier this month.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Founders Park Community Room.

bbowden@keysnews.com