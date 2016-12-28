Norm Higgins, elected official, Marine, dies

KEY LARGO — Former U.S. Marine, Chicago native, American Legion member and Key Largo wastewater commissioner Norm Higgins was found dead at his Key Largo home on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He was 67.

He leaves behind a wife, Elaine, and three children.

“He’ll be hard to replace as a commissioner and a friend,” said Paul Christian, general manager of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District. “He was a Mason and a Shriner. I’ve known Norm since before the district. Whatever good times, bad times, working together, Norm’s always been a friend. Norm was a giver.”

Higgins was a Key Largo resident for 35 years and president of The Irish American Society of Monroe County. He also served on the board of directors of the Salvation Army, among other philanthropic endeavors. In 2012, he received the Distinguished Citizen Medal from the Marine Corps League on behalf of the commandant of the Marine Corps.

John Donnelly, a fellow Marine who has helped Higgins organize a yearly celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps birthday at America Legion Post 333 in Key Largo, praised Higgins for his service to others.

“Always, his efforts on behalf of another were done with a joyous and jubilant heart,” Donnelly stated. “Such selflessness and sacrifice for the sake of others was standard operating procedure for this man.”

Christian and KLWTD staff became concerned when Higgins did not show up at the board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and they tried calling him the next morning. They only reached his voicemail.

Later that day, his neighbor showed up at the staff’s office to say that they had not seen Higgins in a couple of days. The staff then learned he was supposed to have taken a bus to Jupiter to visit family for the holidays, but he never showed up. They then contacted the Monroe County’s Sheriff Office. Deputies entered Higgins’ home and discovered his body.

The cause of death was not known at press time.

“The info I have seems to point to natural causes,” Christian said last Thursday.

Higgins had been a KLWTD board member since July 12, 2006.

The next step for the board is to find his replacement. Christian told the Free Press that the four remaining board members — Dave Asdourian, Steve Gibbs, Andy Tobin and Sue Heim — have 60 days from the date of vacancy to choose a replacement.

“I’m assuming in the next meeting they’ll discuss viable candidates,” Christian said. The next meeting is Jan. 10.

