What I like about the David and Nancy Beckwith mysteries is they take place in the middle of the Florida Keys, not in trendy Key West.

This series of mystery books happen on quiet islands in the Keys chain, islands like Little Torch Key — on streets with names like Old Spanish Main and Pirate’s Way, where you walk or bicycle in the middle of the day in sweltering heat as you pass boats on trailers in yards and under houses suspended up 10 feet in the air on concrete stilts. Old cannibalized motor scooters rust away out back. Dogs, too hot to bark or even lift their heads, are chained under houses. Yards consist of white, weedy pea rock. You don’t encounter anybody out on the street because only crazies go out in such brutal heat. And where would anyone be going, anyway?

Will and Betsy Black live on such a street. They are on to something — something involving an ex-waitress named Madelyn Koury-O’Dare. She has twin daughters. Madelyn has the audacity of hope. She only wants to better herself but gets caught up in a tornado whirlwind of get-rich schemes fueled off the blood of suckers like herself who have the same insatiable need to better themselves.

This corrupt self-help world is interconnected by networks of pyramid schemes selling everything from sex and drugs to innocent cosmetics. Add to this unholy mix a religious fervor exploding out from the abandoned Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on Little Torch Key. Our lady of the religious hyperbole, ex-waitress Madelyn, attracts the attention of corrupt businessmen who can smell her transformation as it grows like cancer. They follow her through divine monetary transformation time and time again until she becomes Sun Raye, the high priestess of The Cosmic Ray Scientific Church of Prosperity.

In scenes reminiscent of the great movie “The Big Short,” we are led like children through a complex maze of banks, hedge funds, religious tax loopholes and bank-driven, credit-swap market instruments, all careening toward an explosion of crime, pain and death as the Beckwiths drive their hurricane of a book, “A Cosmetic Conspiracy,” toward landfall in the Florida Keys.

The Beckwiths came to know their topics well by living them. David Beckwith, a third-generation Mississippian, is a full-time Keys resident. He has his MBA and was a 40-year, battle-scared professional financial manager on Wall Street. Nancy earned a doctorate in finance and also spent more than 40 years in commercial banking. Both taught on the college level. They began writing the Will and Betsy Black adventures series in 2010. Their protagonists are a happily married couple who are administrative veterans of the financial services industry. “A Cosmetic Conspiracy” is the fourth book in this series which has dealt with topics like unethical investment brokers, limited partnership sales tactics, government bribery, Ponzi schemes, real estate swindles and now pyramid schemes.

Will and Betsy’s upcoming adventures will deal with topics such as road-building kickbacks and other government payoffs, public school fraud, credit card fraud, embezzlement, and ransom and extortion schemes. The fifth book in the series, “A Jamaican Conspiracy,” will be issued in the first half of 2017.

Dale Dapkins is author of “An American Broccoli In Key West.”