Thursday, December 29, 2016
Tiger pause: Repairs will delay return of metal feline
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
Before returning to its perch in front of new City Hall, the popular Tiger sculpture will need additional repairs to ensure its longevity, according to members of the Key West Art in Public Places board.

“There are structural issues with the tiger that nobody has addressed,” board member John Buzogany said at a recent meeting. “Somebody brought to my attention tha...

