Florida Keys News
Tiger pause: Repairs will delay return of metal feline
Before returning to its perch in front of new City Hall, the popular Tiger sculpture will need additional repairs to ensure its longevity, according to members of the Key West Art in Public Places board.
“There are structural issues with the tiger that nobody has addressed,” board member John Buzogany said at a recent meeting. “Somebody brought to my attention tha...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.