Florida Keys News
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Gators use big first half to put away Dolphins
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

KEY WEST — Opening the season up with seven straight victories, the Marathon High boys basketball team’s first loss came following a week-long break in its schedule during the initial game of a tournament at Palmer Trinity.

Facing another very similar situation in the tipoff of the Conch Cup on Wednesday afternoon, the Dolphins suffered just their second loss of the sea...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Conchs cracked by high-flying Hornets
Thursday, December 29, 2016 -
0 comments
Three teams unbeaten after 3 weeks of play
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 -
0 comments
Dolphins striker Elliott signs with Andrew College
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 -
0 comments
Round and Round he goes: Welzien eyeing the century mark of island circumferences
Monday, December 26, 2016 -
0 comments
Conchs continuing to build through home holiday tourney
Monday, December 26, 2016 -
0 comments
Registration deadline approaching for teams
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments