Robin Robinson

Flying flowers help to propagate Keys' native plants

Local butterflies, which are identified by the markings on their wings, attempt to fool the human observer with a myriad of changes to make them more obscure, according to Beryn Harty, botanist and butterfly expert. She never IDs a butterfly “on the wing” but prefers to take a picture and contact an expert if there is any doubt. Even caterpillars molt and often change coloration.