Florida Keys News
Friday, December 30, 2016
Another drilling delay on deep well
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has been hit with another delay in completing the deep injection well at the Cudjoe Regional sewage treatment plant. 

The FKAA’s contractor has completed digging the 3,300-feet original pilot well but it still needs to complete the casing for the well, which requires more drilling, FKAA spokeswoman Julie Cheon said.

The F...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Former 616 Eaton owners want sale rescinded
Friday, December 30, 2016
Contract mariner settles injury lawsuit
Friday, December 30, 2016
Keys Learning Center takes shape on Flagler Avenue
Friday, December 30, 2016
Police ID body found on Christmas Day
Friday, December 30, 2016
'Safe Ride' shuttle available Dec. 31
Friday, December 30, 2016
Motorist restrains drunken driver
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County seeks plan for pot rules
Thursday, December 29, 2016 -
Florida Keys' resort fees on the rise
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Plans for two village parks taking shape
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Men sentenced in false documents case
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 -
Weekley clarifies sanctuary city comments
Monday, December 26, 2016 -
Man arrested in shooting death
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -