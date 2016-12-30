Florida Keys News
Friday, December 30, 2016
Gators pass by Conchs with ball movement
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

KEY WEST — A dizzying passing game and lights-out shooting by Everglades High (Miramar) led to a 73-53 win over Key West High on Thursday night in the Conch Cup at Bobby Menendez Gym.

The Gators started slow, feeling out the Conchs with their precise passing. They took a 7-0 lead over Key West but the Conchs stayed close with treys by Ziyah Jefferson and Odelton Page to pull...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
