Man arrested for disturbance on bridge
SUNSHINE KEY — A 22-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee was arrested early Thursday after causing a disturbance on the Seven Mile Bridge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Fortune Odendhal was charged with disorderly intoxication.
Deputies responded to a call from a security guard at the Sunshine Key campground who said a...
