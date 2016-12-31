Florida Keys News
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Serious crashes snarl U.S. 1 traffic
One killed, five airlifted
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
Traffic delays plagued motorists on U.S. 1 in the Middle and Lower Keys on Friday after a fatal head-on crash on Sugarloaf Key and a motorcycle wreck in Marathon. 

The first three-vehicle crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Mile Marker 16 on Sugarloaf Key in the stretch between Baby’s Coffee and Sugarloaf Lodge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

One...

