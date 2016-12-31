Pill dealer gets 15 years in prison
KEY WEST — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday following an undercover drug operation targeting sellers of cocaine and oxycodone involving the Attorney General’s office along with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
Joshua Roth, of Miami, has a string of arrests in the Florida Keys and was arrested in 2013 in a prescripti...
