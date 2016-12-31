Florida Keys News
Conchs shrug off losses with moral-boasting win
KEY WEST — After two humbling losses in as many nights, the Key West High School boys’ basketball team rebounded on Friday night with a 63-27 win over Lake Worth Christian at the Bobby Menendez Gym.
Alvin Howard put the team on his back and led the way with 26 points — 16 at the half — and fueled the very effective full-court press in the first half that res...
