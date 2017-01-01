ROBERT “BOB” WILLIAM WANDRAS

Robert “Bob” William Wandras Jr., 60, died peacefully at his home in Key West, surrounded by family and friends on Dec. 13, 2016.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Mindy Verduci, his father “Trumpet” Bob Wandras, his stepmother, Lora Wandras, brothers John (Kathy) Wandras, Kristopher (Jennifer) Do...