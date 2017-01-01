Florida Keys Business
Bite makes right
Key West Bite catches on at Key West Bight
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
What’s it called? Key West Bite, as in a mouthful of food.
Where’s it located? Key West Bight, as in a shallow, open bay formed by the bend in a coastline.
Former high school art teacher Matthew Grant enjoyed the play on words when naming his new restaurant.
“Plus, I wanted something short and simple with as few syllables as possi...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.