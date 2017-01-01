Florida Keys Business
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Bite makes right
Key West Bite catches on at Key West Bight

By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen

What’s it called? Key West Bite, as in a mouthful of food.

 Where’s it located? Key West Bight, as in a shallow, open bay formed by the bend in a coastline.

Former high school art teacher Matthew Grant enjoyed the play on words when naming his new restaurant.

“Plus, I wanted something short and simple with as few syllables as possi...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
