Florida Keys Business

Bite makes right

Key West Bite catches on at Key West Bight

What’s it called? Key West Bite, as in a mouthful of food.

Where’s it located? Key West Bight, as in a shallow, open bay formed by the bend in a coastline.

Former high school art teacher Matthew Grant enjoyed the play on words when naming his new restaurant.

“Plus, I wanted something short and simple with as few syllables as possi...