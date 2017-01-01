Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"

Smile for 2017

Happy New Year, Key West. Here’s to a better 2017.

Of course, for the folks who spent New Year’s Eve in the clink, at least the year can only get better from here, and I honestly wish you the best. Well, most of you. Some of you are exactly where you belong. But for those nonviolent offenders who made a bad decision — or a series of them — I do hope things t...