Citizen's Voice
“To the person that wrote ‘It’s sad that stupidity and willful ignorance have found a home in Key West. Must be all the redneck hillbillies moving here from deep South states now that they are no longer afraid of turning gay when they cross the Cow Key Channel. Go back to where you came from and take your bitter hate with you.’ Read what you wrote; you sound bitter and h...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.