KEY WEST

Library to hold book sale

The Friends of the Key West Library will sponsor the group’s first book sale of the year on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Palm Garden.

The sale will feature library books, CDs and DVDs. Visitors can choose from books on art, biographies, cooking and recipes, history, hobbies, pet care, nature and geography, as well as novels and non-fict...