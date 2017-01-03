Fight leads to drug arrest

A dispute between two roommates Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a Stock Island man for possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Ken Fricke and Deputies Lazaro Valdes and Freddy Rodriguez met with the victim at 1:20 p.m. He told them his roommate, Henry Fayette, had thrown him down during a dispute. The officers could see no injuries visible on the victim. As he was telling them what h...