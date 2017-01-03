Florida Keys News
FAMILIAR FACES: An ongoing series that looks at the people who make up our island community
Capt. Harry Privette's Key West commute beats the Beltway
Capt. Harry Privette was just following the rules whenever he pulled into Key West on his hundreds of sailing and yacht-delivery adventures.
“The rule in the boating business is, if you’re within 100 miles of Key West, ya pull in,” Privette said laughing on Monday while preparing to deliver a yacht from the Chesapeake Bay to St. Maarten in the Netherlands A...
