Robin Robinson

The battle begins: native trees vs. invasive trees -- alter-natives

“I got rid of my lawn,” said self-identified plant-a-holic Patricia Nolan. I covered it with cardboard, mulch and began building soil. Now my yard is full of birds, bees and butterflies, all like little children.”

Nolan was speaking before the lecture at the Key West Botanical Gardens given by Janice Duquesnel, a biological scientist from the Florida Park Service...