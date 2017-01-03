ISLAMORADA
Tamiami Trail traveling exhibit at Keys History and Discovery Center
“Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail” is the latest traveling exhibit to be presented by the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada.
The Tamiami Trail’s history, culture, devastating impact on the Everglades and plans to mitigate that damage are featured in this multimedia exhibit, which includes photographs, historic documents and...
