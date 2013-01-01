Last year I wrote an article about ironing. After the article was published, I heard from a few people with stories about the satisfaction they got from ironing and why, along with a few “irony” stories. Sorry I couldn’t resist. With all the bad weather we’ve had a little catch-up ironing seemed in order. I brought up the subject of ironing in my exercise class and our leader, Mike Mulligan had an ironing story that didn’t have anything to do with the simple act of getting rid of wrinkles. “Bobby,” he said referring to his partner, “decided to iron while we were watching television.” Off he went to get the two devices needed for this simple chore; the iron and the ironing board.” Just the mental image of that ironing board makes me cringe. I have never, and never will own an ironing board, simply because it is such a dreadfully ugly item. Just because something is functional, doesn’t give it an automatic pass for being visually unappealing if it’s in your home. “Screeeeeeetch” was the way Michael described the horrid sound that emanated, as the board was unfolded. “It went on for-EVER, he exaggerated. But when you’re engrossed in a show, that’s what an awful sound interruption sounds like. Why, I wondered, in all these years, hasn’t anyone redesigned a decent looking ironing board?

I went to Wikipeda to check on the origin of this contraption. I found, “The ironing board as we know it today, was invented by an African American woman, Sarah Boone who, in 1892 received a patent for ironing board improvement to enhance the quality of ironing sleeves and the bodies of women’s garments.” Upon further delving into the very scant research on ironing boards, (any wonder?) I was rewarded, not with ironing board information but rather with a promotion for a book with an intriguing title: “The Prime Minister’s Ironing Board and Other State Secrets. “ It was published in England in 2013 and was described by many reviewers as “the perfect bedside book, irresistible.” And in the Financial Times, “delightfully gossipy with vignettes of political life from the whimsical to the downright chilling.” And another, “hilarious and troubling Book of the Year.” The cover design is a drawing of an ironing board, perhaps to signify that gossip comes through the grapevine of the maids doing the laundry work. Your guess is as good as mine. It sounded so off-beat that I ordered it and will report further when it arrives.

While lamenting the poor design of the ironing board to a friend who is into vintage everything, she was intrigued, went on-line and ordered an old-fashioned, small, tabletop version of a wooden ironing board. She did not do this in order to iron. “It sits on a hallway table under a large ornate mirror and holds a vignette consisting of a pitcher of flowers, a small piece of pottery, a framed photograph and a lamp,” she told me. Clever idea if anyone is so inclined. Everyday utilitarian items from the past seem charming in a modern environment, if used sparingly.

At the moment I’m working on a new book called “Salvage Style”, decorating with found and re-purposed objects. Even when a house is tastefully decorated, it’s those found objects, handcrafted accessories and artwork that give it personality. I like a house to evolve, but many homeowners today want the house finished as fast as possible. That’s fine for the basics, but then it’s fun to look for unusual items with pizazz. The following retro accessories might get you thinking in that direction.

Remember the old-fashioned goose-neck lamps that stand on a base or clamp onto a desk? Great item to illuminate a work area. If you can’t find the real deal, you can find good reproductions. Another great item: industrial, factory swivel stools for a kitchen island.

Reclaimed wood for open kitchen shelves is more interesting than new lumber, painted or stained. Weathered wood can be cut to size for any wall. The trick to making it work is the brackets. You’re likely to stumble upon them in a salvage yards , flea markets, yard sales or an antique hardware store. Reproductions are just as good for the look and you don’t have to remove rust.

A collection of similar items makes a definite statement. Ironstone pitchers and serving dishes, or everyday mixing bowls look good on those shelves or on display in a salvaged cupboard. Mix and match vintage china patterns. The Salvation Army is a good resource. Have you ever been to a yard sale that wasn’t selling cups and dishes?

An antique bureau might work for holding table linens. Consider painting it or replacing drawer pulls. Something old mixed with new furniture is a sure bet when it comes to instant character. And since we’re in Key West, something off-beat or whimsical is a must.

Finally, I really think there’s a market for a well-designed ironing board. Think sculptural. If you design it, I’ll be your first customer, so long as it doesn’t screech when opening..

Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts,

with her husband, photographer Jon Aron. Her latest book is “Key West, a Tropical Lifestyle” (Monacelli Press). Her email

address is leslie@leslielinsley.com