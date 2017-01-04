Florida Keys News
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Lockwood, Ward officially take office
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The Florida Keys’ top prosecutor and top public defender were sworn in Tuesday at separate ceremonies in Key Largo and Key West after voters in the November election decided the offices needed new leadership. 

Public Defender Robert Lockwood, who lives in Key West, was sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Key West courthouse by county judges Wayne Miller and Peary Fowler. Lockwoo...

