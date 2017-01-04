Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
'JEWEL OF KEY WEST'
New $18 million City Hall opens
At the grand opening of new City Hall, community members in attendance overflowed onto White Street to celebrate what Mayor Craig Cates called “a wonderful moment in Key West history.”
After nearly a decade of planning, designing and building, the Josephine Parker City Hall at Historic Glynn Archer School was opened to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tu...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.