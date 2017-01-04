Council to hear appeal of denied dock

ISLAMORADA — An appeal of a denied building permit for a 201-foot-long dock on a Plantation Key property adjacent to Founders Park is one of the items set to go before the Village Council at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Founders Park Community Room, mile marker 87, bayside.

A previous owner of the property, at 139 Gimpy Gulch Drive, tried unsuccessfully for a dock in the past. This is the first time for the current homeowner, who is based in Texas. The owner is represented locally by Island Construction Management President Don Horton.

In 2010, the property proposed but was denied a 201-foot-long dock. At the time, owner Ned Johnson was looking to turn that area into an eight-home community and wanted the dock as an amenity. After being denied by the village, Johnson took the matter to court but suffered the same outcome.

Horton previously told the Free Press that circumstances are different this time around. The owner, listed as DMB Investment Trust, is only looking to dock one boat there, as opposed to eight slips proposed before.

Under current village code, a dock can be twice a property’s linear frontage or up to 100 feet long. The structure has to reach at least a mean low waterline of 4 feet. If it’s a seagrass bottom, it has to reach 5 feet. This applies to both residential and commercial properties.

Horton said to reach a depth of 4 feet at this property the dock would have to extend out to its proposed 201 feet. A variance to meet the mean low waterline requirement can be granted by the village if it meets certain criteria.

Village Planning Director Cheryl Cioffari previously said this application was denied because it doesn’t fit four criteria: consistent with community character, will not interfere with public recreational use or adjacent waters, is not detrimental to marine resources and does not pose a navigational or safety hazard.

The application refutes Cioffari’s findings, saying a boat basin south of the property and a marina north makes the proposed dock consistent with community character. It also says it would not interfere with the park, would not be detrimental to marine resources as demonstrated by multiple environmental agencies and would not be a hazard as it would be located in a no wake zone.

As it sits, there is no dock on the bayside property. Horton said pylons remain there from a previous structure destroyed by a hurricane. Cioffari said no long dock has ever been in place there.

A Facebook group called “Preserve Founders Park Beach” was also created in opposition to this most recent long dock application. On it, it calls for residents to spread the word throughout the community, contact council members and show up to the upcoming meeting to speak against it.

A handful of email correspondence in opposition of the dock was also received by the village in recent weeks.

Other agenda items at the Jan. 5 meeting include:

• Discussion on a traffic study headed by Councilman Mike Forster. Over the past few weeks, the village has experienced heavy vehicle backup heading south on U.S. 1 from Plantation Key through Upper Matecumbe Key. These winter months typically attract more visitors and much of the highway in Islamorada has only one southbound and northbound lane.

• Discussion on workforce housing construction incentives as well as fences in conservation zoning districts, both headed by Vice Mayor Chris Sante.

• Discussion on commercial parking headed by Councilwoman Deb Gillis.

A complete council agenda can be viewed at islamorada.fl.us. A live, and then archived, stream of the meeting will also be available there.

