• Audubon Society meeting

The Florida Keys Audubon Society will host a lecture at 6:30 p.m. today at the Key West Garden Club. The speakers will be Dr. Mark Whiteside and Beryn Harty. Admissions is free and open to the public. For information, email keysaudubon@gmail.com, visit www.keysaudubon.org, or call 305-771-5807. The garden club is located at 1100 Atlantic Blvd.

• Libertarian Party

The Libertarian Party of the Florida Keys will hold a Voluntaryist Hangout meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Lucy’s Retired Surfers’ Bar. All are welcome. For information, email clslafter@att.net. Lucy’s is located at 320 Grinnell St.

• Library Mac classes

The Key West Library is offering free Mac/Apple classes in January. Classes will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Mac OS Basics will be offered today; iPad and iPod basics on Jan. 11; creating photo projects on Jan. 18; and document formatting on Jan. 25. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. For reservations or information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.

• Homeowners’ meeting

The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library community room. Rick Griffin, the Monroe County senior director and building official, will be giving a presentation regarding flood, permitting, closing open permits and the FEMA program. The meeting is open to the public. For information, call Dottie Moses, 305-451-4831. The library is located at 101485 Overseas Highway.

• OIRF grants

Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking applications for projects that have significance for preserving the architectural and/or cultural history of Key West. The deadline for receipt of applications is Jan. 20. For information and applications, visit http://www.oirf.org.