Citizen's Voice
“I heard that Commissioner Weekley wants to buy a fleet of snow plows to prepare for another problem that we don’t have in Key West.”
“So now we are allowing overnight camping at our new waterfront park? The field behind the Eco-Discovery Center now home to occupied campers? Where are the police and/or code enforcement?”
“For those...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.