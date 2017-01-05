Citizen's Voice
“I see at least one of our city commissioners continues to focus on areas that are not broken instead of the local problems that need to be solved.”
“The American Counseling Association says that ‘conversion therapy as a practice is a religious, not psychologically-based, practice.’ It is unethical because it can be harmful, especially to vulnerable ad...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.