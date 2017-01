GLICERIO LOPEZ

Glicerio Lopez, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Big Coppitt Key surrounded by his family on Jan. 1, 2017.

He was a 37-year Key West resident and is survived by his loving wife Berta; his daughter, Idalmis Lopez; grandson, Josue Holta; son Dennis (Leahdorne) Lopez; grandchildren Denise and Daniel; brothers Rolando Lopez and Emilio Millan and st...