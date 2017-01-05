KEY WEST
Learn Windows 10 basics at library
The Key West Library is offering two computer workshops on Windows 10 basics, on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m and Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.
Participants should bring your Windows 10 laptops and devices, as the classes offer hands-on experience.
Reservations are required as seating is limited. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
