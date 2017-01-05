Homeless man arrested after row with police
STOCK ISLAND — A 51-year-old homeless man who attacked paramedics and police Tuesday while they were attempting to place him in protective custody due to his intoxication was arrested, according to Key West police.
The man was charged with resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest without violence and battery on law enforcement.
Officers were...
