Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Big bull shark lured from Bight
An estimated 500-pound bull shark was towed away from the Key West Bight on Wednesday following a month of worrying divers and boaters in the area.
The shark was one of three sighted in the area around Conch Harbor Marina over the past several weeks, likely drawn to the area by fish heads and scraps thrown into the water from cleaning stations, according to Capt. Cayman Elston.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.