Police: Man flees from car crash
KEY WEST — A 52-year-old man accused of driving recklessly and fleeing the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon was arrested, according to Key West police.
David Anthony Gross was charged with felony fleeing and the following misdemeanors: DUI, DUI involving property damage, hit and run, driving without a license, threatening to harm a public servant, resisting arrest w...
