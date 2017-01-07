Coast Guard repatriates 150 Cuban migrants

The Coast Guard has repatriated 150 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Dec. 30.

The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew repatriated 74 Cuban migrants Tuesday, and the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 76 Cuban migrants Friday.

These repatriations are a result of 12 separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits. In each ins...